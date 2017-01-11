BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Summary:
** European stocks futures open slightly lower
** British grocer Sainsbury's beats forecasts
** FTSE 100 sets fresh record high on Tuesday, marks 11 sessions of straight gains (Reporting by Kit Rees)
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $85 million in cash and stock related payouts as he leaves the Wall Street firm for a new role in the Trump administration.