Jan 11 Pharmstandard :

* The Arbitration Court of Moscow region has received claim from Ruslan Avdeev regarding improper price for redeemable shares

* On Tuesday said court received a claim regarding improper price for redeemable shares from Valery Prisedskiy

* Preliminary hearings are scheduled on Jan.31 and Feb. 27

