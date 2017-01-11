BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
LONDON Jan 11 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** FTSE 100 enters record winning streak with 12th consecutive close higher
** European shares close off highs as Trump comments weigh on pharma
** STOXX healthcare index ends lower leading sectoral fallers
** Mediaset's rally supports Italy's FTSE MIB higher (Reporting by Helen Reid)
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.