BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
Jan 11 Workday
* Workday inc says Wal-Mart Stores has purchased a subscription to workday human capital management, recruiting, learning and planning
* Is not updating financial guidance for Q4 of current fiscal year ending January 31, 2017 or for fiscal year ending January 31, 2018
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing