(Corrects adjusted EBITDA figure in 1st bullet to $43 million,
from $261.4 million; removes extraneous words 'total revenue'
from 5th bullet)
Jan 11 Global Partner Acquisition Corp :
* Says for calendar 2017, Sequel forecasts adjusted EBITDA
of $43 million
* Says Sequel common equity holders will also receive GPAC
warrants to purchase 3.3 million shares of GPAC common stock
* Sequel Youth and Family Services and Global Partner
Acquisition Corp. announce agreement for business combination
* Says immediately upon consummation of transaction, GPAC
will change its name to Sequel Youth and Family Services Inc
* Says for fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, Sequel
forecasts program revenue of $253.9 million
* Says deal will enable Sequel to become a Nasdaq-listed
public co, with anticipated initial enterprise value of about
$423.3 million
* Says Sequel management team will continue to lead combined
company following business combination
* Says intends to pay cash consideration and transaction
expenses for deal primarily from about $155.3 million of cash in
its trust account
* Says for fiscal year ending June 30, 2017, Sequel
forecasts free cash flow of $36.8 million
* Says Sequel equity holders will receive newly issued
Sequel common units exchangeable initially for 4.5 million
shares of GPAC stock, $105.0 million in cash
