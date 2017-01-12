BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co Dec-qtr profit rises
Jan 25 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd :
LONDON Jan 12 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
**Financial spreadbetters see FTSE, DAX, CAC opening higher
**Big day for British retail with Tesco, M&S, ABF results
**FTSE sealed historic winning streak yesterday
**Pan-European STOXX index ends up 0.2 pct
**Healthcare sector in focus after Trump comments on drug prices (Reporting by Helen Reid)
Jan 25 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd :
* Valueact Capital Management reports 10.1 percent stake in Alliance Data Systems as of Jan 20, 2017 versus 8.66 percent stake as of Sept 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ks5iXA) Further company coverage:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)