**Financial spreadbetters see FTSE, DAX, CAC opening higher

**Big day for British retail with Tesco, M&S, ABF results

**FTSE sealed historic winning streak yesterday

**Pan-European STOXX index ends up 0.2 pct

Healthcare sector in focus after Trump comments on drug prices