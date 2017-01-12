Jan 12 IVS Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that unit IVS Italia had signed an agreement for the acquisition of the business line of Argenta SpA and of its unit Somed SpA related to the distribution of the Professional Line of Nespresso coffee pods

* The provisional acquisition price is equal to slighty less than 6 million euros ($6.38 million)

* The acquisition is linked with the agreement between IVS and Nespresso Italiana for the distribution of the product line on the Italian market

