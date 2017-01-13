BRIEF-Santander expects to finalize Allfunds deal in next few months: CEO
* Says expects to finalize a deal for its Allfunds Bank mutual platform in the next few months
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* UK comprehensive car insurance premiums rose 14 pct in 2016 - Confused.com/Willis Towers Watson Car Insurance Price Index
* Q4 premiums up 4.1 pct from Q3
* Latest quarterly figures show rising trend but at slower pace
* Average premium for annual comprehensive car insurance policy in UK now 767 pounds ($942) ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Jan 25 Spain's Santander CEO Jose Antonio Alvarez:
* Banco Santander Chairman Ana Botin says not considering any acquisitions in the U.S. market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jesús Aguado)