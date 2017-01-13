UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Jan 13 Clothing sales in Sweden, measured in comparable units and current prices, rose by 0.1 percent in December compared to the same month last year, the Swedish Trade Federation's Stil index showed on Friday.
For shoes, sales were down 8.6 percent.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources