Jan 12 Jeronimo Martins SA says in a statement:

* Fourth-quarter preliminary sales up 9.3 percent from a year earlier to 3.88 billion euros ($4.14 billion). Analysts on average expected 3.85 billion euros.

* Total preliminary sales last year year rose 6.5 percent to 14.62 bln euros.

* Fourth-quarter sales by main unit Biedronka in Poland rose 10.5 percent to 2.62 billion euros, Pingo Doce in Portugal up 3.7 percent at 930 million euros.

* Biedronka like-for-like sales grew 11.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 9.5 percent in 2016. Pingo Doce like-for-like sales up 1.3 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Source text: here

