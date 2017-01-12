Jan 12 French media and entertainment company
Technicolor said on Thursday that core profits last
year fell short of its forecast, hit by lower than anticipated
sales in its connected home business and changes in foreign
exchange rates.
The company said it expects to report adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
about 565 million euros. In October it reaffirmed a forecast of
600-630 million euros.
However, the company said free cash flow was in line with
its target at above 240 million euros.
(Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Greg Mahlich)