Jan 13Tessi SA :

* Announced on Thursday acquisition by Pixel Holding of the majority shareholding of the Rebouah family in the capital of Tessi

* Pixel Holding now owns 54.11 pct of the capital and 53.97 pct of the voting rights of the company

* Pixel Holding's simplified tender offer for Tessi's remaining shares project at a price of 132.25 euros ($140.46) per share or 108.07 euros per share after the extraordinary dividend of 24.18 euros per share, distribution of which will be proposed at General Meeting Of Shareholders of company convened for February 22, 2017

* Board of Directors considers that the offer is in line with the interests of co

* Vincent Menez becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors

* Mrs Claire Fistarol becomes Chief Executive Officer

* Olivier Jolland becomes Managing Director Source text: bit.ly/2jCK1X4

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)