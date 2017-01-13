BRIEF-Abbott reports Q4 sales of $5.3 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 13 Immunovia AB :
* Said on Thursday principal aim of a large retrospective study, performed in collaboration with Lund University's IDEA Centre, was achieved
* Data confirms that IMMray biomarker signatures can distinguish Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) from three other main autoimmune diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjögren's disease and vasculitis with an average accuracy exceeding 90%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Abbott Laboratories reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly sales, fueled by demand for its medical devices and diagnostic products.
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces spanish launch of Mysimba (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) in partnership with laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A.