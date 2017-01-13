Jan 13 PNC Financial Services Group Inc :
* PNC reports full year 2016 net income of $4.0 billion,
$7.30 diluted EPS
* Q4 earnings per share $1.97
* Q4 revenue $3.9 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $3.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net charge-offs declined to $106 million for Q4 compared
with $154 million for Q3
* Qtrly net interest income increased $35 million, or 2
percent, to $2.1 billion from Q3
* Net interest margin was 2.69 percent for Q4 of 2016
compared with 2.68 percent for Q3
* Pro forma fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1
capital ratio was estimated at 10 percent as of Dec 31, 2016
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $67 million, a
decrease of $20 million from Q3
* Transitional Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio
was an estimated 10.6 percent at December 31, 2016
