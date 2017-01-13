Jan 13 Wells Fargo & Co
* Reports $5.3 billion in quarterly net income
* Quarterly revenue rose to $21.6 billion
* Q4 earnings per share $0.96
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4-end return on equity of 10.94 percent versus 11.60
percent at Q3-end
* Q4-end common equity tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) of
10.7 percent versus 10.7 percent at Q3-end
* Total loans were $967.6 billion at December 31, 2016, up
$6.3 billion from September 30, 2016
* Quarterly total average loans of $964.1 billion, up $51.9
billion, or 6 percent
* Quarterly mortgage banking noninterest income was $1.4
billion, compared with $1.7 billion in Q3 2016
* Net interest income in q4 2016 increased $450 million from
Q3 2016 to $12.4 billion
* Credit losses were $905 million in Q4 2016, up $100
million, from Q3 2016
* Quarterly net interest margin was 2.87 percent, up 5 basis
points from Q3 2016
* Residential mortgage loan originations were $72 billion in
Q4, up from $70 billion in Q3
* Quarterly nonperforming assets decreased $644 million from
Q3 2016 to $11.4 billion
* Credit results were stable in q4 and overall credit
quality continued to be driven by strong performance in
commercial and consumer real estate portfolios
* CFO says "Wells Fargo had solid underlying performance in
q4 as we continued to benefit from our diversified business
model"
* Continued improvement in residential real estate and
stabilization in oil and gas industry conditions drove a $100
million reserve release in Q4
* CEO Sloan says "pleased" with progress made in customer
remediation and review of sales practices, says "we have more
work to do"
* Net hedge accounting losses in Q4 2016 were driven by a
sharp increase in certain interest rates and foreign currency
fluctuations
* Q4 revenue view $22.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: