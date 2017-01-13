BRIEF-Callidus capital may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares
* Callidus Capital - may acquire up to 2.5 million of common shares, representing 5 pct of outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Jan 13 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** European stocks extend gains, with STOXX overtaking FTSE 100
** U.S. markets seen up after solid bank earnings results
** Banking stocks lead European sectoral gainers
** Renault feels the heat as France investigates emissions
** French mid-cap Technicolor slumps 20 pct after profit warning (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Chris Hill, deputy chief executive and chief financial officer, will be appointed as chief executive officer
* Virtus Investment Partners announces financial results for the fourth quarter 2016