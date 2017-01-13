Jan 13 Newell Brands Inc :
* Newell Brands announces continued progress simplifying and
strengthening portfolio
* Reaches agreement to sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage
Totes business
* Holds Pine Mountain and part of Diamond brands for sale
* To sell Rubbermaid Consumer Storage Totes business to
United Solutions; financial terms were not disclosed and are not
material
* Also selling its Pine Mountain fire starters, fire logs,
fire safety business, and diamond matches, fire starters,
lighters, laundry business
* Diamond and Pine Mountain businesses collectively
represent approximately $87 million in annual sales
