Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.
Jan 16 Technip SA :
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Combination will be completed after the close of business on January 16, 2017, which is the last day on which Technip shares will be traded on Euronext Paris
* Last day of trading of the FMC Technologies shares on the NYSE is January 13, 2017
* TechnipFMC ordinary shares will be listed under ticker "FTI" on January 17, 2017, starting from the opening of the respective trading sessions on Euronext Paris (9:00 a.m. CET) and on the NYSE (9:30 a.m. EST)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million