BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16Athos Venture Capital SA :
* Said on Friday that its its unit, Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating sp. z o.o. (Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating), for 64,586 zlotys ($15,661)
* The company decided to sell the unit as it was to apply for the entry on the list of credit rating agencies in the European Union
* Due to high costs of entry and its maintenance, the procedure has not been carried out
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.1239 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.