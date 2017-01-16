Jan 16Athos Venture Capital SA :

* Said on Friday that its its unit, Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating sp. z o.o. (Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego Rating), for 64,586 zlotys ($15,661)

* The company decided to sell the unit as it was to apply for the entry on the list of credit rating agencies in the European Union

* Due to high costs of entry and its maintenance, the procedure has not been carried out

($1 = 4.1239 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)