Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats to widen distribution.)
Jan 16 Lleida.Net :
* H2 preliminary EBITDA 769,000 euros ($815,909) versus loss 136,000 euros year ago
* H2 preliminary profit before tax 188,000 euros versus loss 441,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2isMl6D
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9425 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)