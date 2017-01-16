BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunline Tech to set up wholly owned tech unit
* Says it plans to use 30 million yuan to set up a wholly owned tech unit in Shenzhen
Jan 16 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania Przedsibiorczoci SA (PTWP) :
* Ewa Karolina Ger has been appointed a new CEO of the company unit Centrum Kreowania Liderow
* Ewa Karolina Ger has been appointed a new CEO of the company unit Centrum Kreowania Liderow
* Logitech reports highest retail revenue in company's history
* Says it signed a 2.69 billion won contract with SK Holdings Co., Ltd, to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipments