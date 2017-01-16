Jan 16 Idogen AB :

* Says the European Commission formally has granted Idogen's orphan drug designation for the treatment of patients with hemophilia A in Europe

* The product receives market exclusivity in the EU for ten years following marketing authorization

* Idogen will benefit from free scientific advice and lower costs for regulatory applications for market introduction

Source text: bit.ly/2itC2PE

