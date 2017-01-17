BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
LONDON Jan 17
Summary:
**Britain's FTSE to open 1 point lower
**Germany's DAX to open 78 points lower
**France's CAC 40 to open 44 points lower
**British Prime Minister May to give Brexit speech (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results