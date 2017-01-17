BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Jan 17 Coima RES SpA SIIQ :
* Said on Monday that it finalised the agreement for the acquisition from Immobiliare Deruta 2005 Sas of a property consisting of two buildings in Milan
* Immobiliare Deruta 2005 Sas is wholly-owned by Warburg - HIH Invest Real Estate GmbH, a German Real Estate Fund for institutional investors
* The purchase price amounted to 46 million euros ($49.02 million) plus taxes
* The acquisition was financed via a 20 million euros mortgage loan with a term of 5 years and a spread of 160bps
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results