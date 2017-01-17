Jan 17 Kruk SA :

* Said on Monday that its unit, ItaCapital s.r.l., signed deal for acquisition of unsecured consumer loan debt from Banca IFIS SpA

* Total nominal value of unsecured consumer loan debt is 744.6 million euros ($792.55 million)

($1 = 0.9395 euros)