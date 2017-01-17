BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 Kruk SA :
* Said on Monday that its unit, ItaCapital s.r.l., signed deal for acquisition of unsecured consumer loan debt from Banca IFIS SpA
* Total nominal value of unsecured consumer loan debt is 744.6 million euros ($792.55 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: