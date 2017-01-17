Jan 17 Wawel SA :

* Said on Monday that, following the assessment of the situation, it will likely continue cooperation with its key trading partner

* However the scope of the cooperation will probably be limited what may affect the decline in sales in 2017

* On Jan. 2 the company said that the share of sales to that trading partner is around 25 pct of all Wawel's sales

