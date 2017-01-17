Jan 17 Solutions 30 SE :

* Said on Monday it acquired a 51% stake in the German company, ABM Communication GmbH, with the option to buy the remaining capital in a four year period

* ABM Communication will be fully consolidated in Solutions 30's accounts with retroactive effect as of Nov. 1, 2016

* ABM Communication provides high-speed internet solutions

(Gdynia Newsroom)