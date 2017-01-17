BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Altus TFI) :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders resolved to lower the company's capital by 1.34 million zlotys ($326,153.10) via retirement of 13,410,000 series F shares
($1 = 4.1085 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share