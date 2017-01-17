Jan 17 Caixabank SA :

* Said on Monday registered with Portugal's market regulator an obligatory takeover bid for all shares of Banco BPI offering 1.134 euros ($1.21) per share

* Offer to run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 7

* Portuguese branch of Deutsche Bank AG to act as financial intermediary to the operation

* Sees cost savings of up to 84 million euros a year resulting from merger synergies

* Annual cost savings to include up to 45 million euros of personnel expenses and will involve layoffs of 900 employees

* Sees synergies on the revenue side of 35 million euros before tax

Source text: bit.ly/2jj5ntg , bit.ly/2jiW4cW

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)