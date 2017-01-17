BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Jan 17 Caixabank SA :
* Said on Monday registered with Portugal's market regulator an obligatory takeover bid for all shares of Banco BPI offering 1.134 euros ($1.21) per share
* Offer to run from Jan. 17 to Feb. 7
* Portuguese branch of Deutsche Bank AG to act as financial intermediary to the operation
* Sees cost savings of up to 84 million euros a year resulting from merger synergies
* Annual cost savings to include up to 45 million euros of personnel expenses and will involve layoffs of 900 employees
* Sees synergies on the revenue side of 35 million euros before tax
Source text: bit.ly/2jj5ntg , bit.ly/2jiW4cW
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results