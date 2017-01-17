Jan 17 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt

* Hungary's Richter and Allergan announce positive phase III clinical test results for new medicine to treat uterine fibroids.

* Ulipristal acetate is an investigational drug for the medical treatment of uterine fibroids.

* A new drug application filing for ulipristal acetate is planned for the second half of 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)