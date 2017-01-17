BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics gets orphan drug designation from European Commission for cabiralizumab
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
Jan 17 Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt
* Hungary's Richter and Allergan announce positive phase III clinical test results for new medicine to treat uterine fibroids.
* Ulipristal acetate is an investigational drug for the medical treatment of uterine fibroids.
* A new drug application filing for ulipristal acetate is planned for the second half of 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)
