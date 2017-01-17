UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats to add additional product and topic codes.)
Jan 16 Juventus FC SpA :
* Reaches the agreement with Valencia Club de Futbol SAD for the loan, until June 30, 2017, of the registration rights of the player Simone Zaza for value of 2.0 million euros ($2.12 million)
* Valencia to definitively acquire Simone Zaza for 16 million euros, to be paid in two financial years, if player completes a certain number of first team appearances within June 30, 2017
* The permanent transfer fee may increase of further 2 million euros on achieving given conditions in the course of the duration of the contract Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources