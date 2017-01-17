Jan 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it resolved to admit to trade on regulated market of WSE shares of Setanta SA as of Jan. 19

* Setanta's shares will be excluded from trade on NewConnect as of Jan. 19

* Setanta will list on WSE's main market its A, B, C, D, E and F shares

