BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Monday that it resolved to admit to trade on regulated market of WSE shares of Setanta SA as of Jan. 19
* Setanta's shares will be excluded from trade on NewConnect as of Jan. 19
* Setanta will list on WSE's main market its A, B, C, D, E and F shares
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: