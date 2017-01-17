BRIEF-First Community Bancshares Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* First Community Bancshares Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and quarterly dividend
Jan 17 Fast Finance SA :
* Said on Monday that it alloted 11,377 series P bonds with the total nominal value of 9.5 million zlotys ($2.31 million)
* The issue price was 835 zlotys per bond
* Series P bonds bear annual interest of 10 pct and are due to mature on Jan. 17, 2020
($1 = 4.1117 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, but the housing market recovery remained intact against the backdrop of a tightening labor market.