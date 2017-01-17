Jan 17 Fast Finance SA :

* Said on Monday that it alloted 11,377 series P bonds with the total nominal value of 9.5 million zlotys ($2.31 million)

* The issue price was 835 zlotys per bond

* Series P bonds bear annual interest of 10 pct and are due to mature on Jan. 17, 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.1117 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)