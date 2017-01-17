BRIEF-Ratner retires from RPM board of directors
* Ratner retires from RPM board of directors
Jan 17 BAT
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
* CEO says most of synergies in reynolds american deal will come from procurement, will take three years to fully realise
* CFO says aspiration of combined group is to deliver 50-100 basis points increase in margin
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share
Jan 24 A U.S. judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Linn Energy LLC said on Tuesday he is prepared to confirm its restructuring plan with slight tweaks, backing the oil-and-gas producer's goal of shedding $5.5 billion in debt and splitting into two companies.