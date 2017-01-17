Jan 17 EBC Solicitors SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed preliminary agreement to sell shares in Red Dev Studio sp. z o.o (Red Dev Studio) for 1.14 million zlotys ($278,205) to Blue Ocean Media SA

* EBC Solicitors to sell 48.98 pct stake in Red Dev Studio after it has its capital increased

* 0.34 million zlotys of the sale price will be paid to EBC Solicitors in cash, 0.8 million zlotys will be deducted from the amount that EBC Solicitors is to pay for 1.8 million series D share of Blue Ocean Media

* Said it received irrevocable offer to acquire 3.4 million series D shares of Blue Ocean Media with the issue price of 0.44 zloty per share

* The offer is valid until May 31 and the company plans to accept the offer

* Red Dev Studio is a creator and producer of mobile platforms games

($1 = 4.0977 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)