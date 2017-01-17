Jan 17 Miraculum SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed a conditional agreements with its major contractors, RDM Partners Sp. z o.o., Rubid1 Sp z o.o. and Nuco E. i G. Kosyl Sp. J., concerning the reduction of liabilities of the Miraculum towards these companies

* Under the agreement, the company's liabilities will be reduced by 35 pct, 35 pct and 25 pct respectively what will cause total reduction of liabilities by 1.3 million zlotys ($317,197)

* Moreover, under the conditional agreement with Cyprus-based Offanal Limited, the interest rate on series EEE bonds will be lowered to 8 pct from 12 pct

($1 = 4.0984 zlotys)