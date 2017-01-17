UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 17 Miraculum SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a conditional agreements with its major contractors, RDM Partners Sp. z o.o., Rubid1 Sp z o.o. and Nuco E. i G. Kosyl Sp. J., concerning the reduction of liabilities of the Miraculum towards these companies
* Under the agreement, the company's liabilities will be reduced by 35 pct, 35 pct and 25 pct respectively what will cause total reduction of liabilities by 1.3 million zlotys ($317,197)
* Moreover, under the conditional agreement with Cyprus-based Offanal Limited, the interest rate on series EEE bonds will be lowered to 8 pct from 12 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0984 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources