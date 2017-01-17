BRIEF-First Community Bancshares Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* First Community Bancshares Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and quarterly dividend
Jan 17 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :
* Said on Monday that ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. raised its stake in the company to 55.95 pct from 35.90 pct via the acquisition of 15,852,861 shares and following the registration of Platynowe Inwestycje's capital increase
* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquired 7.5 million shares of the company representing 25.41 pct stake
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, but the housing market recovery remained intact against the backdrop of a tightening labor market.