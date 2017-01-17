BRIEF-First Community Bancshares Q4 earnings per share $0.38
* First Community Bancshares Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and quarterly dividend
Jan 17 Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA :
* Reported on Monday its preliminary FY 2016 results with total sales estimated at 2.1 million euros, EBITDA at 1.1 million euros and net profit at 570,000 euros
* The level of completion versus Vitruvio's own estimates presented in listing document stands at 100 pct for sales, 79 percent for EBITDA and 62 percent for net profit
Source text: bit.ly/2iwMaHn
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* First Community Bancshares Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and quarterly dividend
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, but the housing market recovery remained intact against the backdrop of a tightening labor market.