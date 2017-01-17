Jan 17 Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Reported on Monday its preliminary FY 2016 results with total sales estimated at 2.1 million euros, EBITDA at 1.1 million euros and net profit at 570,000 euros

* The level of completion versus Vitruvio's own estimates presented in listing document stands at 100 pct for sales, 79 percent for EBITDA and 62 percent for net profit

(Gdynia Newsroom)