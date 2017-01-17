BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
(Adds Sistema statement, results of the previous buyback)
Jan 17 MTS (Mobile TeleSystems) announced the following details of a share buyback plan in a statement on Tuesday:
* MTS plans to buy back up to 9.3 billion roubles ($157 million) of its own shares from the market and from its majority owner, the Sistema conglomerate .
* To buy 4.647 billion roubles of shares from the market and 4.652 billion roubles of shares from Sistema.
* Sistema said in a separate statement that its subsidiary, Sistema Finance S.A., will sell up to 18.4 million ordinary shares of MTS (up to 0.92 percent of MTS's share capital).
* The exact number of shares will be determined based on the number of shares sold by MTS's minority shareholders under the offer in proportion to Sistema's effective stake in MTS as of Jan. 17, 2017 (50.03 percent).
* Sistema said its effective stake in the share capital of MTS will remain unchanged.
* "Participation in the share buyback gives Sistema the opportunity to strengthen its cash position and to receive additional investment resources while maintaining control in its strategically important asset," Sistema's President Mikhail Shamolin said.
* Shares may be tendered within a price range of 253.00 roubles to 283.00 roubles per share.
* The tender offer for common stock will expire at 10:00 Moscow time on Feb. 15. The offer for ADSs to expire at 17:00 New York time on Feb. 14, unless the tender offer is extended.
* In December 2016, MTS bought around 346 million roubles of its own shares from the market and a further 355 million roubles of shares from Sistema at 229 roubles per share. The tender offer was not fully subscribed due to a rise in its share price on the market. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.1957 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.