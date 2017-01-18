Jan 18 Miraculum SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders resolved to lower its capital and subsequently to increase its capital via the issue of series W shares

* To lower its capital to 17.3 million zlotys from 34.5 million zlotys via change of shares' nominal value to 1.5 zloty per share from 3 zlotys per share

* To lower its capital to create reserve capital of 17.3 million zlotys which can be used only to cover losses

* Subsequently to increase its capital to 34.5 million zlotys via issue of 11,512,223 series W shares at the issue price of 1.5 zloty per share

