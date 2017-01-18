Jan 18 Erytech Pharma SA :

* Reported on Tuesday findings from preclinical studies demonstrate that ERY-MET, which is methionine gamma-lyase-encapsulated in red blood cells (RBC) developed using co's proprietary ERYCAPS encapsulation platform technology, can inhibit tumor growth in a murine model of human gastric adenocarcinoma; this effect can be regulated by Vitamin B6 supplementation

* Methionine gamma-lyase-encapsulated into red blood cells (ERY-MET) shows profound antitumor activity in gastric carcinoma

* Study found that ERY-MET, in combination with daily Vitamin B6 supplementation, increased active MGL half-life in vivo, from less than 24 hours to 8-9 days.

* Combined ERY-MET and Vitamin B6 treatment exhibited anti-tumor activity in 100 pct of treated mice, with tumor growth inhibitions varying from 91 pct to 100 pct by the end of the study

