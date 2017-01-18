Jan 18 Erytech Pharma SA :
* Reported on Tuesday findings from preclinical studies
demonstrate that ERY-MET, which is methionine
gamma-lyase-encapsulated in red blood cells (RBC) developed
using co's proprietary ERYCAPS encapsulation platform
technology, can inhibit tumor growth in a murine model of human
gastric adenocarcinoma; this effect can be regulated by Vitamin
B6 supplementation
* Methionine gamma-lyase-encapsulated into red blood cells
(ERY-MET) shows profound antitumor activity in gastric carcinoma
* Study found that ERY-MET, in combination with daily
Vitamin B6 supplementation, increased active MGL half-life in
vivo, from less than 24 hours to 8-9 days.
* Combined ERY-MET and Vitamin B6 treatment exhibited
anti-tumor activity in 100 pct of treated mice, with tumor
growth inhibitions varying from 91 pct to 100 pct by the end of
the study
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)