Jan 18 PTC Inc :
* Reducing FY 2017 revenue and EPS guidance by less than
estimated currency impact
* PTC announces first quarter fy'17 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-GAAP revenue $287 million versus i/b/e/s view
$284.6 million
* PTC Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 - $0.04
* PTC Inc says Q1'17 subscription bookings were 65% of
total bookings up from 28% in Q1'16
* PTC Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26 - $0.31
* "maintaining our fy'17 bookings guidance"
* PTC Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.06 - $0.09
* PTC Inc sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.20 -
$1.30
* PTC Inc sees Q2 revenue $280 - $285 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $288.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.19
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PTC inc sees FY 2017 revenue $1,165 - $1,180 million
