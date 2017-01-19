Jan 19 I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday FY (fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016) total revenue 60.0 million euros ($63.83 million) versus 63.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 1.0 million euros versus loss 2.6 million euros a year ago

* The drop in turnover was mainly due to political and social tensions in the Middle East and in some African destinations where the company holds tourist facilities

* Reports a drop in tour operator sales, for U.S. and Asia destinations, as well as Africa

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)