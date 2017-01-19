Jan 19 TAS Tecnologia Avanzata dei Sistemi SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that its parent company, OWL SpA, had requested to convene a shareholders meeting to approve a free capital increase for 10.0 million euros ($10.65 million)

* Said on Aug. 4, 2016, that OWL made a 10 million euro payment for a future free capital increase [bit.ly/2jBD4sq ]

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)