MOSCOW Jan 19 Russian silver and gold producer
Polymetal says:
* Polymetal will participate in the development of Prognoz
silver deposit in Russia's Far East which is the largest
undeveloped primary silver deposit in Russia;
* Prognoz has JORC-compliant indicated and inferred
resources (estimated by Micon in 2009) of 292 million troy
ounces;
* Under the agreement, Polymetal will acquire a 5 percent
indirect interest in Prognoz for $3 million in cash through the
purchase of 10 percent in Polar Silver Resources Ltd which
indirectly holds a 50 percent interest in Prognoz. The remaining
50 percent is owned by a group of private investors;
* Polymetal will undertake diamond drilling and complete a
technical study for the property before March 31, 2019, with
2017-2019 capital expenditures estimated at $10 million per
year;
* Upon completion of the technical study and the reserve
estimate, but no later than on March 31, 2020, Polymetal will
have an option to increase its effective share in Prognoz to 50
percent;
* "The transaction structure gives us an inexpensive
opportunity to de-risk the asset before considering a sizeable
investment decision. Prognoz is unique in terms of size and
grade. It may, in time, succeed Dukat as one of the largest
primary silver deposits in the world," Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal
chief executive, said in a statement.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)