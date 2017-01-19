MOSCOW Jan 19 Russian silver and gold producer Polymetal says:

* Polymetal will participate in the development of Prognoz silver deposit in Russia's Far East which is the largest undeveloped primary silver deposit in Russia;

* Prognoz has JORC-compliant indicated and inferred resources (estimated by Micon in 2009) of 292 million troy ounces;

* Under the agreement, Polymetal will acquire a 5 percent indirect interest in Prognoz for $3 million in cash through the purchase of 10 percent in Polar Silver Resources Ltd which indirectly holds a 50 percent interest in Prognoz. The remaining 50 percent is owned by a group of private investors;

* Polymetal will undertake diamond drilling and complete a technical study for the property before March 31, 2019, with 2017-2019 capital expenditures estimated at $10 million per year;

* Upon completion of the technical study and the reserve estimate, but no later than on March 31, 2020, Polymetal will have an option to increase its effective share in Prognoz to 50 percent;

* "The transaction structure gives us an inexpensive opportunity to de-risk the asset before considering a sizeable investment decision. Prognoz is unique in terms of size and grade. It may, in time, succeed Dukat as one of the largest primary silver deposits in the world," Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal chief executive, said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)