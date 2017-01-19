Jan 19 Pharmathene Inc:
* Pharmathene and Altimmune announce merger to create
immunotherapeutics company targeting infectious diseases
* Combined Co, which will operate as public company under
name Altimmune, is expected to trade on NYSE market under ticker
symbol ALT
* Says combined company will be a fully-integrated and
diversified immunotherapeutics company
* Will issue shares to Altimmune shareholders such that
Altimmune holders will own 58.2% of fully-diluted equity of
combined company
* Under terms of merger, Altimmune will become a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Pharmathene in an all-stock
transaction
* Says new board of directors will be initially comprised of
three Pharmathene directors and four altimmune directors
* Proposed deal does not affect Pharmathene's previously
announced special one-time cash dividend of $2.91 per share of
common stock
* Proposed transaction does not affect Pharmathene's
previously announced special one-time cash dividend of $2.91 per
share of common stock
* Combined company, which will operate as a public company
under name Altimmune, is expected to trade on NYSE market under
ticker symbol ALT
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: