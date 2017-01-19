Jan 19 Gatx Corp :
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year
results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.40 to $4.60
* Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters
* Rail North America fleet utilization was 98.9 percent at
q4-end, compared to 99.0 percent at end of prior quarter
* "Many of market challenges we faced in 2016 continue as we
move into 2017"
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.47 -- Thomson Reuters
* Total revenues for three months ended dec 2016 $362.1
million versus $378.7 million
* Q4 revenue view $357.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
