BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20
MILAN Jan 19 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Summary:
** STOXX 600 up 0.2 pct, turning positive after ECB chief Draghi comments
** ECB keeps rates, asset-buying plan unchanged as expected
** Banks, retail stocks lead sectoral gainers
** LVMH hits record high on upbeat CS note as luxury stocks rise
** Zodiac still top gainer, up over 20 pct after Safran bid
** Healthcare, energy biggest sectoral weights
Jan 24 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has provided updates on sizes and pricing for a triple-tranche US dollar bond deal, according to a lead.
* DNB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results