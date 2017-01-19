Jan 19 Oncology Venture Sweden AB :

* Oncology Venture Sweden AB and its strategic partner Smerud Medical Research International AS (SMERUD) announce that the LiPlaCis project was granted a total of about 963,000 euros ($1.02 million) (9.1 million Swedish crowns) through the EUROSTARS program for the further development of Oncology Venture's lead product LiPlaCis

* The grant will come as a joint contribution from the Norwegian Research Council (663,000 euros /6,26 million crowns) and Innovation Fund Denmark (300,000 euros or 2,87 million crowns)

* In addition, this public grant releases private investment funds of about 950,000 euros (9.0 million crowns) from OV's partner SMERUD

* All together the support to the LiPlaCis program adds up to 1.9 million euros (18 million crowns)

* LiPlaCis is in Phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic Breast Cancer in Denmark and four Phase 2's for Head & Neck, esophagus, skin and prostate cancers will be conducted by OV's partner Cadila Pharmaceuticals who will also later run a Phase 3 in metastatic Breast Cancer

* The grant will further cover costs related to the scale up production of LiPlaCis

