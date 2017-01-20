Jan 20 Hunter Hall International Ltd

* Expects to incur extraordinary expenses for FY 2017 of $2 million -$2.5 million relating to hall's resignation (corrects to add period)

* Expect that operating revenue for half year ending 31 december 2016 will be approximately 4% higher

* Expect that operating profit before tax for half year ending 31 december 2016 will be approximately 13% higher

* Intends to pay interim dividend for HY ending 31 Dec 2016, likely to be lower than HHL's stated dividend policy of 100% of NPAT

* Operating expenses for hy ending 30 June 2017 are expected to be lower than those of previous comparable period