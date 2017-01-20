Jan 20 Hunter Hall International Ltd
* Expects to incur extraordinary expenses for FY 2017 of $2
million -$2.5 million relating to hall's resignation (corrects
to add period)
* Expect that operating revenue for half year ending 31
december 2016 will be approximately 4% higher
* Expect that operating profit before tax for half year
ending 31 december 2016 will be approximately 13% higher
* Intends to pay interim dividend for HY ending 31 Dec 2016,
likely to be lower than HHL's stated dividend policy of 100% of
NPAT
* Operating expenses for hy ending 30 June 2017 are expected
to be lower than those of previous comparable period
